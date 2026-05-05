A Ghanaian lady who relocated to Kurdistan, hoping to better her life, has returned home after four years

On arrival, she detailed the harsh working conditions in the country and expressed joy to be back home safely

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video have thanked benevolent people who came to the aid of the young lady

A young Ghanaian lady could not hide her joy after she touched down at the Accra International Airport.

A video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the YouTube channel of SVTV Africa showed the lady in an excited mood, apparently after she was met by DJ Nyaami, who played an influential role in securing her return home.

A Ghanaian lady who moved to Kurdistan to seek a better life returns to Ghana after four years Photo credit: SVTV Africa/YouTube

Source: UGC

In a brief interview, the young lady first thanked DJ Nyaami, recounting how helpful he had been ever since she reached out for assistance.

She opened up on how her relocation to Kurdistan in search of a better life did not go as planned, hence the need for her return home.

According to her, life in Kurdistan was not what she had hoped for, as she narrated in detail the debt she was plunged into, which got her passport seized.

She indicated that even though she came home after four years without any money, she was excited to be back, largely because of the ordeal she had endured.

A Ghanaian lady opens up about her experience after moving to Kurdistan. Photo credit: @SOPA Images/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

She then made a passionate appeal to Ghanaians desirous of relocating to Kurdistan in search of greener pastures to rethink their decision because of the working conditions there.

DJ Nyaami, on his part, informed the young lady that a benevolent person who wanted to remain anonymous had offered financial support by giving her money to get a medical check-up and also to start a business.

At the time of writing the report, the video had gained a lot of reactions.

Watch the YouTube video below:

Netizens react to Ghanaian's return home

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video shared their views on the lady's decision to travel to Kurdistan to seek greener pastures.

@danielnortey470 stated:

"DJ, most of us have seen your good work from far. We just want the government to recognize you as a vessel to get more information from Ghanaian citizens outside, especially those facing these types of issues due to lack of information, and travelling agents deceiving people due to lack of jobs in Ghana. We pray and praise your good work."

@MariamAdams-f5i added:

"She should change her diet too. Eat more local dishes. God bless you, SVTV and everyone who contributed to her coming back home."

@georginatackie3743 wrote:

"There are still some good people in this world. Daddy, God richly bless you and protect you wherever you are. I am so impressed. Thank you."

Lady returns home from Germany

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian lady took the bold step to return home from her stay abroad.

Speaking in an interview with SVTV Africa, about the flaws of living abroad as her reason for moving back to Ghana.

Source: YEN.com.gh