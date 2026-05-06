Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong, the owner and founder of Special Ice Ltd., turned 60 years old on Tuesday, May 5, 2026

One of Dr Ofori-Sarpong's sons-in-law shared a beautiful portrait the family took in honour of the birthday celebrant

The wealthy man organised several programmes on his birthday to celebrate the big day with his loved ones

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Ghanaian businessman Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong turned 60 years old on Tuesday, May 5, 2026 and celebrated in grand style.

The business mogul constructed and donated an ultra-modern 600-bed dormitory for PRESEC, Legon, his alma mater, where he also serves as the global President for the alumni group.

A portrait of Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong and his family surfaces on social media as he turns 60 years old. Photo credit: @kennedyosei & @sawerjohnamonor

Source: Facebook

This happened after he held a thanksgiving service earlier in the day to appreciate God for his life.

After all these, the wealthy man organised a birthday party at the Despite Automobile museum. The 60th birthday party brought together the wealthy and influential people in Ghana under one roof.

Several people celebrated Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong and wished him well on his birthday. Some shared photos on social media and added touching captions.

One of the people who shared a beautiful photo of the birthday celebrant and his family was George Kofi Locher, the husband of Mandy Ofori.

Mandy Ofori is the second child of Dr Ofori Sarpong and his wife, Maame Serwaa. She got married to George Kofi Locher on Saturday, October 7, 2026. Their traditional marriage was on Thursday, October 5, 2023.

Mandy's husband celebrates Ofori Sarpong

In his Instagram stories, George Kofi Locher shared a family photo they took as part of Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong's birthday celebration.

Everyone in the family was dressed in white. All three daughters of Dr Ofori Sarpong featured in the photo.

Cindy, the first child and her husband Richard Pepra, together with their two children, featured. The children sat on the laps of their grandparents.

Mandy and her husband were also in the photo. Wendy was also present. There were two other people, a male and a female, in the family portrait.

See the photo below:

A portrait of Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong and his family surfaces on social media as he turns 60 years old. Photo credit: @kofi_locher

Source: Instagram

Ofori Sarpong gifts himself brand new ride

Meanwhile, Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong turned heads online after pulling up at Presbyterian Boys Senior High School (PRESEC), Legon, for a birthday donation in a brand new car.

Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong drove in a 2026 Rolls-Royce model with his name customised on the number plate to his alma mater for the donation.

The luxurious and porch ride caught the attention of many Ghanaians as they flooded social media to gush over Ofori Sarpong's wealth.

Despite and other members of the East Legon Executive Club gift Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong premium alcoholic beverages ahead of his 60th birthday. Photo credit: @kennedyosei

Source: Instagram

East Legon Executives donate to Ofori Sarpong

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that members of the East Legon Executives Fitness Club honoured Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong a few days before he turned 60.

The members who are mainly wealthy people in the society, each gifted Dr Ofori Sarpong premium alcoholic beverages so he could use them to serve guests during the celebration his birthday celebration.

Ghanaians on social media who watched the video shared their varied thoughts.

Source: YEN.com.gh