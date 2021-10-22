A beautiful couple have been able to help each other get through all their toughest moments in life

Starting from a place where they were both hustling, the man and his girlfriend, who are now married have moved to a place of bliss and joy

They shared some of their emotional moments on social media and the photos have gone viral

An amazing couple known by the handle @enoyong on TikTok have amazed many social media users after showing how they started hustling together and how far they have come.

The handsome young man and his beautiful girlfriend got married along the line and moved overseas, where they now live.

The 'then' photos showed the couple in public sprinters, local shops and old houses trying to make it together and the 'now' photos show them enjoying life to the fullest at some beautiful locations abroad.

Couple rise from grass to grace Photo credit: @enoyong/TikTok

@Oblanu on Twitter shared the photos from TikTok and they went viral within a short period of time.

How social media users are reacting

Below were some of the amazing comments shared by tweeps.

@Jah_Guid replying to @Oblanu said:

Eiii waoo nice woman not the ones we with dem nowadays. Congratulations brother

@ekyeremeh7 said:

The truth is some guys n ladies hv this mindset from the on start of their relationship, to build something from nothing together buh there is always that one partner who messes it up.Some ppl have messed up a great relationship they could hv had because of iphone. It's just sad.

@killschino mentioned:

Honestly err the most difficult thing is to find someone whose going to stand tall with you through thick and thin....nothing beats unconditional love...Love never goes waste it always equates to undisputed happiness...

See photos of the couple below

Another couple move from grass to grace

In a similar story, a gentleman identified on Twitter as Toluleke with the Twitter handle @onkle_Tee has revealed how his relationship with 'madam right' moved from grass to grace.

He shared two pictures, one of which was a throwback photo of himself and his lover when they were younger and appeared to be a little less well-to-do.

In the most recent photo attached, the gentleman and his girlfriend were seen adorned in expensive-looking attires with broad smiles.

