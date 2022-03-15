Kofi Kinaata made it in the music industry after years of hustling as an underground artiste in Takoradi

In a recent post, the artiste shared photos of himself to summarize how his journey has transitioned from grass to grace

The pictures have since been receiving great attention on social media with many indicating they have been inspired greatly

Ghanaian rapper and singer, Kofi Kinaata, has inspired many Ghanaians on social media after sharing two pictures that show the same posture but at different times in his career.

In the first picture, the Ghanaian musician was an underground artiste who was shabbily dressed and was performing in front of a public crowd that did not look very well-to-do.

The second photo which had Kofi Kinaata having the same hand gestures as the previous photo was at a classic-looking venue and the artiste was dressed in an outfit that was trendy and much more expensive.

What Ghanaians are saying

The pictures have since they got shared, been amassing numerous reactions on social media.

Below were some of the comments.

@EmmanuelAfedz10 indicated:

Kofi I really want to attend one of your concert with less people...like some party show. .... When are you going to have one again and at where please? I don't like being in clouded places... Just some cool show u often have...

@FrancisWalkie mentioned:

I remember those days at Dansoman. I used to come visit you and old soldier with King Wasty. I knew you would be huge when I listened to some of your songs. Proud of you King. ❤️

@ama_kodesh stated:

God takes people from grass to grace, no one knows the outcome of your life but God does,and he makes everything beautiful in his own time ❤️

See the post below

