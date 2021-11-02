An old man got people talking with his stylish way of walking on the runway in a short viral video

The man's eccentricity had people screaming hard as he confidently pirouetted on the stage with much ease

Many social media users who reacted to the clip said they loved the man's energy and calmness during his act

An old man showing off on the runway as a professional model got many people talking on social media.

In a video posted by African Heroes which has gathered massive reactions on social media, the man wearing a suit walked elegantly on the runway amid screams from people.

They wanted more and he gave it

When he got to the head of the runway, the man stopped, posed like a female model, then in a slow-motion style turned on his back heel. He got people's total attention with the move as they all kept screaming.

The man appeared very confident in his act. He removed his jacket in a show of style and playfully hung it on his shoulders before turning around.

Just when you thought the man was done with his show, he came back, walked down the aisle once more in a great show of athleticism.

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 100 comments with thousands of likes.

Who's daddy is this?

iam_mckid said:

"I LOVE US‼️ We so EXTRA!"

antenaindrainy said:

"I like it."

@_liisco_ said:

"️Daaamn.!! Just stunning."

peterdarcy_86 said:

"This man must be Congolese."

i_am_yanelog said:

"Who's father is this God."

Two old fashionable couple

Meanwhile, it was earlier reported that an old couple, Chang Wan-ji and Hsu Sho-ere who are both 83 and 84 years old respectively got media attention in 2020 for their unconventional method of fashion.

They both run a laundry service and they always had to deal with the situation where people forget their clothes and never pick them up.

One day, their grandson, Reef Chang, who is a fashion enthusiast thought up an idea for them to put the clothes into good use.

He persuaded them to wear the old clothes and pose for the camera so that he can help them post on social media.

