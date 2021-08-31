A very old couple, Chang Wan-ji and Hsu Sho-ere, have built a huge following for themselves on social media by modelling forgotten clothes

The idea to start modelling began after many of their customers brought clothes to their laundry shop without picking them up

Chang and Hsu hit massive success that thousands of people now follow their Instagram account to get fashion ideas on vintage clothes

An old couple, Chang Wan-ji and Hsu Sho-ere who are both 83 and 84 years old respectively got media attention in 2020 for their unconventional method of fashion.

They both run a laundry service and they always had to deal with the situation where people forget their clothes and never pick up New York Post report.

Chang Wan-ji and Hsu Sho-ere modelling forgotten clothes. Photo source: @globalpositivenews

Why not wear them?

One day, their grandson, Reef Chang, who is a fashion enthusiast thought up an idea for them to put the clothes into good use.

He persuaded them to wear the old clothes and pose for the camera so that he can help them post on social media, South China Morning Post report.

People love their style

The couple who had never in their lives had a social media account now have over 600,000 people following them on social media.

Speaking to the media, Reef said that his grandparents are now very happy with their newfound success, feeling as if they have many grandchildren around the world.

He added:

“Through these posts now, my grandparents also want to tell elderly people not to limit themselves and live every moment to the fullest.”⁠

When their photos were posted on Instagram, below were some of the reactions:

sam_carrodus said:

"They look so cool."

katiedimwithsum said:

"See, now this is what an influencer is TRULY."

myreal2ndaccount said:

"Not them having better fashion sense than me."

heatherington_hhvs said:

"Brilliant story! I wonder if anyone seeing this will recognise their clothes."

julesppices said:

"Grandson is a man of vision."

rhiannon9069 said:

"These two were a bit of good medicine last year."

