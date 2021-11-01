@IkwiseprodigyP, a young barber on Twitter has narrated his success story in just two amazing pictures

In the first photo, @IkwiseprodigyP's shop in 2015 looked local and unequipped but he has changed it into an ultra-modern facility in 2021

Social media users have been celebrating the young man on social media and YEN.com.gh gathered some of their interesting comments

A young hardworking man identified by the name Ikwiseprodigy PA and the handle @IkwiseprodigyP on Twitter has inspired many social media users with photos showing his journey.

Ikwiseprodigy PA shared pictures on his personal handle, showing how a local barbershop he was running in 2015 has now turned into a beautiful ultra-modern facility.

The hardworking gentleman whose new shop has a new label called Ikwise Prodigy Barbershop added a video showing the huge interior space it has, along with the amazing gadgets and equipment.

According to him, the shop will offer networking, and eatery services in addition to the regular hair and nail cutting services.

What social media users are saying

Many people could not keep their cool after beholding the awe-inspiring photos and videos shared by the young man.

Below were some of their comments.

@issystudios indicated:

Congrats, you did this without yahoo? God what I’m I doing wrong. Abi I no follow for people you died for their sin.

@bibianmoore mentioned:

My business turns 3 years old Nov and i have been beating myself up, because i feel it needs something then seeing this im motivated to keep going

@talk2ubong stated:

God bless your hustle... hard play station to the list for those waiting for their turn it will attract more customers

See the photos and video below

Beautiful transformation photo of man's single room

In another story, a young man with the Twitter handle @chuuzus has shown people how they could achieve much with little when it comes to interior design.

In a post on Sunday, May 2, he shared photos of a room he totally changed. Before the transformation, the room was almost bare and only had a stand fan, center rug, and a few other things.

He repainted the whole room white and adorned the walls with beautiful portraits. The color of his side stool and bed also matched the general painting.

