Ghana has finally obtained the equipment needed to aid in the separation of a set of twins conjoined at the head

In a few weeks, the surgical procedure that will be the first of its kind on Ghanaian soil will take place

Ghanaians have received this news with great joy as many of them have been praying for the process to be successful

For the first time in Ghana's history, a set of twins conjoined at the head will be separated and the event is now set to take place in a few weeks' time.

A report filed by Portia Gabor of TV3 indicates that the equipment needed for the surgery have arrived and been fully installed for simulations to continue until the date of the historic surgical procedure.

165 medical professionals from different parts of the country are expected to work together during the procedure that many are hoping will put the Greater Accra Regional Hospital and Ghana on the map.

How Ghanaians received the news

Below were some comments shared by Ghanaians who got wind of the recent development.

Nana-Ama Asieduwaa stated:

What God cannot do does not Exist! Nyame nsa wo mu.

Reasonable Person mentioned:

Sponsor them immediately better than bribing Serwaa Broni

Emelda Nyatuame indicated:

God save them as he uses the surgeons. God bless my Mentor Portia Gabor

Waxtus Agyei Isaac opined:

We ask for a successful surgery in God's hands. God please lead the doctors to achieve their goals Amen

Successfully separated twins

In a previous report by YEN.com.gh, Ntombikayise Tyhalisi (31), the mother of Siphosethu and Amahle, twins who were born joined by their heads, expressed how delighted she was that her girls successfully underwent surgery to have them separated.

The surgery took place in February this year at the Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital.

The girls, who were born in the Eastern Cape, were transferred to the Red Cross hospital when they were only four days old.

“I am overjoyed! I wasn’t expecting to leave here holding my children one in each arm,” said the young mother in a Western Cape Govt article.

