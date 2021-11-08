A video of a man backing a baby on a bike recently emerged on social media and many couldn't believe their eyes

The video was shared on Instagram and many social media who saw it said it was taken in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital

Other social media users took to the comment section of the post to laugh hysterically as they may never have seen such

An unusual video of a man backing a baby on a bike has got many talking on social media.

In the video that was shared on Instagram by @thatblackbwoyy, the baby sat comfortably on the man's back as the latter rode around town.

A man got many talking after backing a baby on bike. Photo credit: @thatblackbwoyy

Source: Instagram

Sharing the video on Instagram, @thatblackbwoyy said:

"As seen in Osun state."

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Social media reacts

Many social media users soon flooded the comment section of the post to share their thoughts as some pointed out that the location is not Osun but Ibadan, the Oyo state capital.

An Instagram user with the handle @mayor_riche said:

"Nah Ibadan people."

@ibadan_blog wrote:

"Ibadan."

@mack_mille_m commented:

"Na hin child nah . God bless you man."

@leenobilly said:

"This isn’t Osun State sir."

Massive reactions as Toyota Camry with 3 tyres plies bad road

In other news, many on social media couldn't believe their eyes after seeing a video of a car moving on three tyres.

In the video that was shared on Instagram by @wisdomblogg and reposted by Nigerian artiste and social media influencer, Tunde Ednut, the car was being driven on a bad road.

The Toyota Camry, which has a Lagos plate number, could be seen driving behind a commercial bus popularly called danfo.

Those capturing the video could be heard expressing shock over the development.

Video captures motorist powering fridge and AC with generator on US highway

YEN.com.gh previously reported that a video emerged on social media in which a motorist in the United States could be seen powering his fridge and air conditioner with his generator while driving on the highway.

The car, which is an SUV, was captured on camera by a driver of another vehicle behind it who may have never seen such a thing before.

In the video, a refrigerator and a generator were at the back of the moving car while the air conditioner was attached to the window.

Source: Yen.com.gh