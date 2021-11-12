A man who disobeyed a simple traffic instruction to stay in his lane bit more than he could chew

At the Apo area of Abuja, the soldier who caught him asked the driver to stand on his car as a punishment for his disobedience

Many who reacted to the video supported the punishment as they wondered at the ingenuity the officer used in teaching him a lesson

A video that has gone viral online showed the moment a man was serving a punishment for disobeying traffic rules on a road controlled by the army.

In the video description shared by @instablog9ja, it was revealed that he swerved into another lane that was not his and the officer caught him.

The man waved to people passing. Photo source: @instablog9ja

Source: UGC

Keep waving to people

As his punishment, he was made to stand on the roof of his car and wave at all the vehicles passing. It was such a hilarious sight.

Watch the video below (swipe):

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 4,000 comments and more than 52,000 likes.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

iamhygrade said:

"The army elevated him, I guess he has been praying for elevation in the church lately."

l_a_w_a__l said:

"Nigeria Armed forces know how to use person pa."

dee_billionaire said:

"Army go just humble you anyhow."

chu6x said:

"Soldiers punishment nor they Dey this world….. I nor just know how them take they get their punishment packages."

mbhwandies said:

"More reasons y I prefer the army to police... police for tell am to transfer all d money for him account."

_uremma said:

"You still wan tell me say we no dey craze for this country."

