The wife of well known Ghanaian prophet, Obinim has recently granted an interview where she mentioned that her family has been blessed with riches and she plans on living her best life on earth

The beautiful gospel artist addressed rumours about her looks saying, she inherited her stature from her mother and through physical exercise, she has been able to maintain a good look

The gorgeous mother also shared that she has been enjoying the goodness of God because she humbled herself for God

Sensational gospel singer and wife of prophet Obinim, Florence Obinim, has recently shared that she was once poor but God blessed herself and her husband with good money.

She said that she humbled herself for God to lift her up and she intends to enjoy all the riches that comes with it.

Commenting on her style of dressing, Florence shared that, people expect gospel singers and wives of pastors to pay little to no attention to what they wear but she knows that is not what God wants.

She said she is expected to always have a hair wrap on but she will not be doing that.

Mrs Obinim also addressed those who have been coming for her skin colour and stature.

For her complexion, she has been blessed to be able to afford quality body lotion which brings out her true colour, she added.

She inherited her curves from her mother and has been able to maintain a good look through regular exercise, Florence revealed.

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that, Florence Obinim, the wife of International Gods Way Church founder and leader, Bishop Daniel Obinim, has been spotted in new photos on social media.

The photos as sighted by YEN.com.gh have Mrs Obinim looking dazzling and smiling with a brand new look.

In the photos, Florence Obinim wore braided hair tied in a bunch on her head with a very young-looking face.

She was dressed in a white net (see-through) dress with a black vest inside. The see-through dress and vest were tucked into a pair of faded jeans.

Sharing the photos, Mrs Obinim shared words of motivation and encouraged her followers to face their challenges with prayers.

