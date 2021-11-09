Charlotte, a Ghanaian blind lady has opened up about how she goes through life as a visually impaired mother of two

The young lady narrated that she has been taking care of her children with the revenue she makes from selling toffees, biscuit, gum and drinks

The resilient woman also revealed that she first became blind in her right eye at a very young age and it eventually affected her left eye

A visually impaired Ghanaian lady identified as Charlotte, has been granted an interview on Oheneba Media on YouTube, where she narrated how she goes about her business by the road side and how she ended up being blind.

In the interview, Charlotte explained that she has arranged the items in a way that she can easily identify them.

She sells a variety of toffees, gums, biscuits and drinks.

Charlotte in an interview with Oheneba Media Photo credit: Oheneba Media/YouTube

With the arrange of the items, when it comes to receiving and giving out money, Charlotte revealed that she has specific places she puts the various denominations so she does not get confused.

Losing her sight

The young mother shared that she started having issues with her right eye at a very young age.

According to her, her family tried their best to help solve her ailment to no avail.

Finally she got a chance to go through surgery and it was then that the reason behind her bad sight was revealed.

Charlotte recounted that she eventually became completely blind in the right eye and as she grew up, she became blind in the left eye as well.

