An elderly Ghanaian woman has opened up about the age she was when she got married off to her husband

Maame Afia Ali shared that she was 5 years old when her partner paid her bride price but it was not until she turned 12 years that she was intimate with her husband

The 90-year-old woman also shared that when she was growing up, extra marital affairs were not rampant

A 90-year-old Ghanaian lady known as Maame Afia Ali has recently been granted an interview on De God Son TV where she opened up about the age she got married.

Maame Afia recounted that at the age of 5, she was married off to an older man but it was not until she turned 10 that an official marriage ceremony was held for her.

Maame Afia Ali in an interview Photo credit: De God Son TV/YouTube

Source: UGC

The grandmother revealed that her husband was not allowed to be intimate with her until she was grown enough to conceive a child.

According to her, she turned 12 years before she had sexual relation with her partner.

Sharing more about her life, Maame Afia revealed that she had all her children with one man and during her younger years, there was nothing like husbands cheating on their wives.

The elderly Ghanaian woman shared more about her story in the video linked below;

