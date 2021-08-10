A visually impaired Ghanaian woman has narrated a chilling story of how her own sisters reportedly made her blind

According to Portia who lives in a small village in the Central Region, her sisters bewitched her because a rich man had promised to marry her

Currently, Portia lives alone whilst her sisters live happily with their husbands, according to her

Portia Ama, a Ghanaian woman who lives in a small village in the Central Region, has asserted that she was bewitched by her sisters to become blind.

In an interview with SV TV Africa, Portia who appears to be middle-aged indicated that when she was a young girl, a rich man met her and promised to marry her when she gets older.

However, according to the visually impaired woman, this made her sisters envious and they decided to make her blind in order to ruin her chances.

"I was staying with my elder sister and about 13 at the time. When the man promised to marry me, my sister started chanting my name anywhere she went. She was an idol worshipper. The next thing I knew, I became visually impaired. We went to pastors but no-one could heal me".

Sadly, the woman has indicated that she now lives alone and struggles to survive whilst her sisters are married and live with their husbands.

Social media reactions

Below were some comments from many who watched the video.

Leonard Grant said:

If this woman was to be rich all her children and family members would be parading back and fourth to her home to serve her. A Country full of evil selfish people from the president, Pastors to the local farmers

IBRAHIM SHAIB mentioned:

D.J nyame may Allah bless you and your svtv group for for your good did am even crying something I want to support but me to sorry to say am not up to. Hmmm Allah helps us oooh.

kofi333 indicated:

Envyness and jealousy at the highest level

In a previous report by YEN.com.gh, Lawrence Demebu, a 61-year-old farmer who lives with a visual impairment had his ultimate heart desire fulfilled in the strangest of ways.

As some readers may recall, YEN.com.gh published a story in 2020 concerning how Lawrence used to spend all his time alone and on his farm.

In a short documentary on the Facebook handle of JoyNews, the man who was living in a mud house indicated that he has been staying alone without any wife or child for God knows how long.

