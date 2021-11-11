Marco ''Marc'' Gray has recounted his journey to accomplishing more than he was told he would

Despite being told he was going to be incarcerated or dead at 18, a young man, Marco ''Marc'' Gray, has proven his naysayers wrong with his accomplishments.

As he turns 19 years old, Gray has uplifted thousands of followers with his truth as he recounted how his teacher once told him he would end up in prison or dead by 18.

'''You’re gonna end up in prison or dead by 18' ... that’s what my teacher told me when I got kicked out of school as a kid. As I turn 19 today, all I can say is: They Were Wrong!'' he said in a Facebook post.

Boy Told He Would End Up in Prison at 18, Now Makes 6 Figures in Life Insurance Industry

Accomplishing more at 18

According to the teenager, he has achieved a lot at his age despite the discouraging words from his teacher.

''I’ve accomplished a lot. I remember telling myself growing up 'WHEN I GET OLDER I WANT TO BE MY OWN BOSS. I'M GONNA PROVE THEM WRONG!'' he recalled.

Gray made a list of how things began to improve for him saying, ''at the age of 17, I graduated high school, and at 18, I made well over six figures in the life insurance industry.

''Not only did I beat the odds, but I also did what “THEY” never would have thought was possible,'' he said.

Inspiring others with his story

With those achievements, Gray recalled his journey to inspire people. ''I say that to let y’all know that regardless of others' opinions of you, You Can Have, Do, and Be Whoever You Want To Become.

''At the end of the day, it's your opinion of you that creates your future. I can’t wait to see what 19 has in store for me!'' said.

Gray lives with his uncle, MJ, who owns multiple businesses in the United States of America.

