A Nigerian police officer has stirred massive reactions after he was taped on camera preaching God's word in his uniform

Many Nigerians on Instagram who reacted to the video were amazed by the officer's passion for the gospel

With a microphone in his hand, the policeman walked up and down on a street in Abia state to pass his message

A Nigerian man in a police uniform has stirred massive reactions online after he went preaching the gospel on the street.

Sharing the video on Instagram, @instablog9ja claimed that the event took place on a street in Abia state.

Many people said God could have 'arrested' the police officer who was seen fully dressed in his uniform. Photo source: @instablog9ja

He chose the kingdom of God

In the very short clip, the man with a microphone in his hand spoke to people about the kingdom of God.

Nigerians have since expressed mixed reactions to the development, with many saying the sight is strange.

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 600 comments and more than 7,000 likes.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

@rich_homie_fame said:

"God don arrest am."

@preshann_ said:

"If money for check point no reach, Na to use offering money balance up."

l.tobiloba said:

"He still believes in heavenly race. Good! It may seem unprofessional but I love it."

pinzle_ceo said:

"Love to see it thou I hope he’s practicing what he’s preaching."

_amahcah said:

"This looks like timber market in Umuahia... Nice one. The gospel must be spread and heard."

sir_godric1 said:

"God can arrest anyone, May God bless him."

dami_ann said:

"He is advancing the kingdom of God."

Young man preached about Christ

Source: Yen