Nigerian singer Asake was supposed to be on Odumodu Black’s hit song, Wotowoto Seasoning, but his verse was replaced with that of Black Sherif’s, which eventually became a big hit. The switch has sparked a heated debate among fans on social media, leading to a comparison of the two verses.

Asake's intended verse has since surfaced on social media, igniting a flurry of discussions among fans. The debate centred on which verse was superior, Asake’s original or Black Sherif’s replacement.

In the end, a large majority were of the opinion that Black Sherif’s verse was superior to that of his Nigerian colleague, Asake. Fans cited Black Sherif’s fiery delivery and profound lyrics as the deciding factors in their preference.

Asake and Black Sherif spark debate

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

cryptomaniac_IX commented:

Something is clearly wrong with anyone who thinkes Asake’s verse was better lol. Blackoo ate! Tf is “with my ”? Lol

Just2izzy reacted:

You guys are comparing one of the best verses ever dropped on an Afro beat song with this 12 seconds snippet??? Abi una dy mad!

Kaybeelenshi reacted:

Bro Asake na beast, it’s not even the full song and I love his verse already

Rm_Uzzy said:

As olamide hear Asake verse he Delete am from hard drive that thing na NONSENSE

Kuami Eugene's new song

In another music story, Kuami Eugene released his first song since his tragic accident, and he titled the banger Canopy, describing the canopy of God.

The musician, whose Range Rover crashed into a tipper truck while driving at night, has been in the hospital, recovering from minor injuries.

In the song, Kuami Eugene was grateful to God for being a banner over his life and shielding him from his enemies.

