A young lady who lost her hand while in secondary school has narrated how she is living through life gracefully

Lucy revealed that she is even more productive to herself than when she had both hands as she now does more

As a tailor living in Abuja, the young lady always amazes people with her fluidity and skill on the sewing machine

A young lady, Lucy Akogo, has said that now that she is without one of her hands, she is even more productive than before.

The tailor who lives in Abuja in a BBC Pidgin News interview said that whenever people passed by her shop and saw how fervent and fast she was with a machine, they always came to her astounded.

Her abilities tested many times

Lucy said that whenever she walks on the street, people make surprising comments like they cannot believe a one-hand lady could be a good tailor.

The young lady revealed that sometimes people bring their clothes to her as a way to test her ability, and she always performs beyond their expectations.

I can do many things

The young lady added that sewing is just a part of the many things she can do. She revealed that because she likes looking good, she applies makeup herself.

According to Lucy, she lost her hand in 2008 while in school and playing football. All attempts to remedy the injury failed and the hand had to be amputated.

The lady stated that she was encouraged to become a tailor. Lucy would have wanted to become a navy officer if not for her disability.

Watch the video here.

Theresa Jimmy said:

"I love you so much, because you are blessings to your family."

Deborah Uloma said:

"I love ur courage Lucy God will always be there for you."

Tina Agge said:

"I love ur uniqueness, I love ur strength, I love ur courage God will take u higher sis."

Emuejevoke Faith said:

"U are unique ma, thank you for the words of encouragement God bless you and everything you do will prosper in Jesus name."

Agaba Esther said:

"You are special. You are blessed! Keep living your best life dear."

Another man with a disability

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the video of a man without arms living his life independently has got many talking on social media as people praised his life skills.

In a conversation with Born Different, the man revealed that he was born without arms. So, it is not that he lost them in an accident.

A part of the video showed him utilizing his legs as he gave himself a clean shave. He also operated a sewing machine.

