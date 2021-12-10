A lady has launched a campaign to reconnect with a childhood friend on social media platform Twitter

The lady who relocated abroad shared an old photo of her and the friend, stating that he never wanted to leave her side

She added that her mother upon seeing their childhood picture had stated that he is her soulmate

In a bid to reconnect with her childhood friend, a lady has started an online search.

The lady with the Twitter handle @Nifash_ shared an old childhood photo of them and went on to spill the beans on her relationship with the lad when they were younger.

Her mother described the lad as her soulmate Photo Credit: (@Nifash_)

Source: UGC

According to her, the lad was more than a friend and never wanted to leave her side nor allow any hurt to come to her.

The lady wants to know what he looks like at present

She added that her mum said the boy is her soulmate upon seeing the picture.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

The lady however doesn't know his name anymore and is launching the search to know what he really looks like at present.

She wrote:

"I showed my mom this picture and she said this is my soulmate cause when we were small he never wanted to leave my side.. Like he’ll always protect me. The thing is I don’t know his name anymore and I kinda wanna know what he looks like today. Twitter help your girl."

In a new update she shared, the lady discovered that the lad is no more.

Social media reacts

@DanielRegha said:

"Nifash, ur childhood friend may likely be married or in a relationship so don't be any lady's enemy of progress; reply DMs, 'hi' the people in your street & strangers u meet, ur soulmate may be closer than u think. Keep in mind that u don't look for love, love comes to u so relax."

@FirstFlightCapt stated:

"This reminds me of my classmate in primary school (Dubem Nursery and Primary School, Otolo, Nnewi), I don't have her picture but her name is Henrietta Nduka.

"We were always competing who will come out tops in class then. I wonder if I can find her."

@Arit23070497 opined:

"You know he may be thinking about you too. I hope you find him someday soon. I hope he is healthy and happy wherever he is. Whenever you think of him just pray for him.

"And tell God Almighty that if you are both meant to be together, God should bring you both together."

Lady searches for her best friend of 20 years

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that a lady had begun the search for her best friend of over 20 years.

The lady with the Twitter handle @dobissss said she has not seen or heard from Tomiwa since her family moved out of Abuja when they were both about three to four years.

According to the lady named Adaobi, both families used to attend Living Faith Church, Durumi, Abuja, before Tomiwa's family relocated.

In her words:

"Hi! I want to find my bestfriend Tommy (Tomiwa i think) from when i was about 3-4 yo. Our families used to go to LFC durumi abuja but after a while she and her mum moved out of Abuja. I haven’t seen or heard from them since (20+years ago). Please RT or lmk if you recognize her."

Source: Yen.com.gh