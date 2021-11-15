A young man, Wajeeh Mahmood, made his parents proud when he showed them his bar exams result

Both Waheed's father and mother were overwhelmed with great emotions at their son's huge academic success

The young lawyer said that the exam result also scared him as he was not sure of what to expect

A young man, Wajeeh Mahmood, checked his final bar examination result in the presence of his family and the reactions were priceless.

Before opening the result page in a LinkedIn video, he called his family to the table. His father and mother held each other tight in suspense.

His mother was really about it all. Photo source: LinkedIn/Wajeed Mahmood

I can now retire

When Wajeeh showed them that he has passed his California bar exams, they jumped him as his mother hugged him.

The man’s father said that he can now take his retirement as his son has become a lawyer. Wajeed’s mother picked her phone and started announcing the good news to their family members.

The lawyer’s sister came to her brother and held him, amazed by his huge success. Watch the video here.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

Joseph Adewoyin said:

"Congrats Mahmood! Such a great thing to see (I think I have little tears already, or am I just cutting onions?). Thanks for sharing."

EDMUNDO R. GARCIA said:

"Congrats Wajeeh."

Arouj F said:

"Parents love is undoubtedly the most unconditional love. The moment "Now I will take Retirement". He achieved his life's goal. ALhamdullilah."

Howard Miller said:

"Congratulations, all the best in your future endeavors!!!"

