Samuel Edem Kodzo Tetteh, a vibrant Ghanaian young man has recently taken to social media to announce that he graduated as the overall best student at the 13th congregation of the University of Mines and Technology (UMaT), Tarkwa.

The brilliant young man shared on his LinkedIn timeline that he pursued a bachelor's degree in Geological Engineering and his Cumulative Weighted Average (CWA) was 91.45.

Samuel Edem Kodzo Tetteh in his graduation gown Photo credit: Samuel Edem Kodzo Tetteh/LinkedIn

Source: UGC

He added that he won the Vice Chancellor's award and the Ghana Institute of Geoscientists awards for being the overall best graduating student.

Samuel went ahead to express his gratitude to his family and friends and well as his course mates for the diverse ways they contributed to his success.

He ended by thanking his lecturers at UMaT for their teachings and guidance.

Source: Yen