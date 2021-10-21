University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA)'s best graduating student during its 13th congregation has opened up about his academic journey

Ernest Mawuli shared that it took the support of the Shoprite Group of Companies and his pastor to survive in school

Mawuli came out as the best graduating student in the Department of Accounting, the best graduating student in the Faculty of Accounting and Finance, and the Overall best graduating student of UPSA

A brilliant young Ghanaian has opened up about the challenges he encountered on his path to becoming the best graduating student in the Department of Accounting, the best graduating student in the Faculty of Accounting and Finance, and the Overall best graduating student of the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) during the 13th Congregation.

Ernest Mawuli recounted in a post on his LinkedIn timeline that it took the intervention of his pastor and other supporters to emerge as the best in his academic journey.

The grateful young man shared that he lost his father while in secondary school and life went downhill from there.

Ernest Mawuli in his graduation gown and medals posing for the camera Photo credit: Ernest Mawuli/LinkedIn

His helpers

He soon found an angel in his pastor who took him in and saw him through secondary education.

The determined young man gained admission to UPSA to pursue a bachelor of science degree in Accounting and his pastor stepped in once again. He paid for his admission fees.

Payment of fees became a major challenge as the academic years went by. It got to a point where catering for school fees had to be prioritized over money for upkeep.

"As the academic journey continued, payment of fees became difficult. If my fees are paid, then there would be no money for my upkeep in school", Ernest shared

He revealed that although he constantly had a challenge to battle with, he never gave up.

In level 300 at the university, the Shoprite Group of Companies came to his rescue and sponsored the rest of his stay in UPSA.

Ernest Mawuli's resilience and hard work paid off as he graduated with first-class honours in his bachelor's degree.

A recent publication by upsa.edu.gh shared that Mawuli graduated with a final CGPA of 3.87.

