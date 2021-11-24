The Upper East Regional Coordinating Council has banned the wearing of Batakari in Bawku

This is to prevent criminals and unscrupulous persons from hiding weapons in them to harm people

The directive comes after various pockets of unrest in the area, which has led to a curfew

The Upper East Regional Coordinating Council has banned the wearing of smock, popularly known as Batakari in Bawku.

The directive by the coordinating council is in a bid to prevent criminals and unscrupulous persons from hiding weapons in them to harm people.

According to a report filed by Citinewsroom, the council said its decision stemmed from the fact that some unscrupulous were hiding arms and ammunition in smocks to attack residents.

“... the wearing of smock in Bawku Township has been banned with immediate effect. This was necessitated by the fact that criminals or unscrupulous elements hide arms and ammunition in smocks and attack opponents or innocent civilians,” a portion of a statement read.

Dusk to dawn curfew

However, a curfew has also been imposed on some communities in Bawku due to the growing threat of insecurity.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Minister for Interior.

“The Minister for the Interior has on the advice of the Upper East Regional Security Council and by Executive Instrument imposed a curfew on Bawku Municipality and its environs in the Upper East Region from 4:00 pm to 6:00 am effective, Wednesday 24th November 2021,” the statement said.

Bawku is a hotspot for clashes between residents of various ethnic groups.

The government has on several occasions imposed a curfew on the town to calm tensions and maintain law and order.

