Mixed reactions have trailed a trending video on social media of the luxurious interior of a man's house

This is as the proud man showed off the tasteful interior of his mud house that has an AC as well as other exotic household items

While many marvelled at the apartment's tasteful look, others wondered why someone who could afford such a luxurious interior lives in a mud house

The saying that a book shouldn't be judged by its cover has again been affirmed after a man stunned the internet with the inside look of his mud house.

Like every other mud house, the man's house exterior wore the look of something popularly seen in underdeveloped areas or an abode by someone who is not well to do.

It has exotic household items Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @gossipmillnaija

But its interior quickly rubbishes any of such thought. A short video capturing its luxurious interior was shared by @gossipmilltv on Instagram and got many talking.

The sitting room had an air conditioner, exotic cushion chair, beautiful paintings as well as other fittings usually obtainable in a 5-star-hotel.

He gave a peep into his well-designed bedroom with an array of workout shoes, caps and a Rolex watch he claimed was bought for N100k.

The location of the house could not be ascertained as of the time of making this report.

Mixed reactions trail the viral video

@iam_mayana27_ said:

"Ghana boys lifestyle.. they will be staying in a low house with cheap rent but their rooms are always lit "

@t.r.ea.sure wrote:

"Ah ahhhhh why are you lying naa mr Linus??

"U hang air condition for room n palour.. Where’s the ac fan outside??"

@iretiwalola_ stated:

"This people just dey think say we no get sense for this Instagram…video from the outside."

@24.007 opined:

"Lovely interior but it really doesn’t make sense living in a mud house when you can afford something better , how does the WC look like ?"

@machidalooks thougth:

"Werey Dey disguise efcc don know your strategy now, Dey kuku no get work, na to Dey find mud houses up and down till they see u."

