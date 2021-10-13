Well-known telecommunication company, MTN Ghana, has recently announced the appointment of their very first female and first Ghanaian Chief Finance Officer (CFO)

The board of MTN Ghana has recently announced Mrs Antoinette Kwofie's appointment as Chief Finance Officer (CFO) through a press release.

The appointment took effect on Friday, October 1, 2021.

The chief executive officer of MTN Ghana, Selorm Adadevoh, shared that Antoinette Kwofie doubles as the very first female and first Ghanaian to take up the position of CFO in the top telecommunication company in Ghana.

Antoinette Kwofie, MTN Ghana CFO Photo credit: MTN Ghana

Career background of Antoinette Kwofie

Prior to her recent appointment, Antoinette was the CFO of Absa Bank for over eight years.

She became a part of the Absa family in 2007 and held various positions over the years which included Finance Business Partner, Head of Business Performance, Analytics and Financial Controller and finally her appointment as CFO in 2013.

Before Absa, she took up various senior finance roles within the UK National Health Service (NHS).

Antoinette also worked as a Consultant with the advisory Services arm of Ernst & Young in Ghana.

Academic background

Antoinette Kwofie was a science student at Achimota school from 1988 to 1995.

She then gained admission to the University of Ghana where she pursued a Bachelor of Science degree in Agricultural Economics from 1997 to 2000.

Licenses and certifications

The latest CFO of MTN Ghana is a Chartered Global Management Accountant (CCMA) and a member of the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (CIMA) in the UK.

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Shaibu Haruna was appointed as the Chief Sales and Distribution Officer of telecommunication company, MTN Ghana.

His appointment comes with the responsibility of providing strategic direction for MTN’s Sales Strategy, Operating Model, Channels distribution as well as digital sales infrastructure.

Haruna will also support MTN accelerate growth and digitalization in accordance with the company’s Ambition 2025.

The Chief Executive Officer of MTN Ghana, Selorm Adadevoh said he is excited to welcome Shaibu back to the Y’ello family and is confident his expertise gained over the years will further enhance the MTN Brand.

