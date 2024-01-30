A video showing the plush house belonging to the late Dr Grace Boadu has many in sorrow

The mansion has a gorgeous interior, which made it evident that she lived a life of luxury

Many people who reacted to the video expressed sadness about the passing of Dr Boadu

Social media has been thrown into a state of sorrow after a video of the late Dr Grace Boadu, the founder of Grace Gift Herbal Clinic, flaunting her plush mansion surfaced online.

The video, which YEN.com.gh sighted on the TikTok page of kwame_greatness, first showed Dr Grace Boadu at the house entrance, ready to give her fans a sneak peek of the magnificent structure.

Dr Grace Boadu fluants plush mansion Photo credit:@gracegiftherbalclinic/TikTok

Source: TikTok

It captured the gorgeous interior of the house, where Dr Grace Boadu was spotted posing for a picture in the living room.

The video resurfaced after news went rife that the doctor died at her residence in her bathroom.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 500,000 views and 1000 comments.

Watch the video

Ghanaians mourn over the passing of Dr Grace Boadu death

Ghanaians who thronged the video's comment section mourned over Dr Grace Boadu's demise.

EDK commented:

That’s why I don’t like bathing no oo

Portia Yorke stated:

she died leaving all this luxury eii

aishamuktar commented:

I learned she slipped and fell in the bathroom and that was all..hmmmm

Ps Bismark Twumasi indicated:

may we never die young

Fisca advised:

Please let’s be careful after pedicure in the bathroom

whart indicated:

those of us who listen to adom kyei will never see this as surprise, bcos we are in era of unaware surprises. may her soul rest in peace.

godnogoshameus indicated:

Make I start using my money for food because all these are vanity indeed

addaimoses983 commented:

How can she just slip, fall n die. der is more into it.I WATCHED HER ON OYEREPA saying that we should remember her in prayers cos her rising n attacks

Dr Grace Boadu's cause of death

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that information shared in a Ghpage video suggests that the Grace Gift Herbal Hospital CEO slipped and fell in her bathroom.

According to the narration, Dr Boadu was home alone when the slip happened and thus could not get help on time.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh