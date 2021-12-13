A young man who is a level 300 student at the University of Ghana is about to have his internship at Meta's Facebook

Samuel Adjei studies Computer Science and got the opportunity after successfully going through an interview through process

Ghanaians have expressed great joy after seeing his story on LinkedIn as they have been congratulating him massively

Samuel Adjei, a young man in Ghana who studies Computer Science at the University of Ghana, Legon, has had a significant breakthrough in his career.

In a post on his personal LinkedIn handle, Samuel revealed that he has obtained an opportunity to intern at the world-renowned tech company, Facebook under the huge conglomerate, Meta.

The young man who is clearly brilliant by all standards started pursuing his bachelor's degree in 2019 and is set to graduate from Ghana's premier university by the year 2023.

Samuel Adjei a University of Ghana student Photo credit: Samuel Adjei via LinkedIn; Kornburut Woradee / EyeEm via Getty Images

Source: UGC

I am excited to announce that I have accepted an offer from Facebook (Meta) for a 2022 Software Engineer internship position in London. I would like to say a big thank you to my recruiters Lucy Kemp and Claire Williams for being supportive through out the interview process. And to all my friends and family who supported me, Thank You!

Emmanuel Idun who is a Software Developer congratulated the young man and wished him the very best:

Yo congrats man! All the best!

Daniel Darkwa who works as a Corporate Logo & Brand Identity Designer also said:

Congratulations my brother

Gabriel Adekeye, who is a Backend Engineer added:

Big congratulations man

Ghanaian gets employed at Snapchat

Also, a young Ghanaian professional by the name Joe Darko, has been employed as the Head of AR Developer Relations at the world-renowned social media company, Snapchat.

In a post on his Twitter handle, Joe indicated that he is truly excited to take up the new role that will help him drive future innovations.

His words were:

I'm excited and energized to get going. I believe in the future of augmented reality (AR) and blessed to get a front row seat to help drive innovation.

Joe started his job at Snapchat just a month after he resigned from Facebook, which he earlier mentioned gave him an opportunity to be innovative, learn and grow beyond measures.

