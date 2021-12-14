Queshonda Kudaisi contracted COVID-19 in August 2021 when she was a couple of months pregnant with her daughter

She was worried that both she and her unborn baby would not make out of the hospital alive

Kudaisi was also worried she would have to postpone her graduation

Four months later, the new mom was released from the hospital on Saturday, December 11, with a healthy baby girl

Later on the same day, she attended her graduation at the University of South Florida

We all know that you just can not beat the person who won't give up because they believe there is no failure except in no longer trying.

Queshonda Kudaisi was released from the hospital on Saturday, December 11 with a healthy baby girl. Photo: Queshonda Kudaisi.

No matter how firm our resolve is, sometimes we get frustrated and want to give up and those are the times when we most need some encouragement, just like one Queshonda Kudaisi.

Contracting COVID-19 while pregnant

Kudaisi was a couple of months pregnant when she contracted COVID-19 in August 2021, according to a , December 12.

A PhD Candidate at the University of South Florida (USF) College of Education, when she contracted the respiratory disease, she feared the worst but kept her hope alive.

"In August I contracted COVID-19 while pregnant. I thought the baby and I would not survive, or that I would have to push back my graduation," read her tweet in part.

Kudaisi, who is also an Instructional Mathematics Coach at Polk County School Board according to her LinkedIn profile, however, left the hospital and attended her graduation on the same day.

"However, yesterday proved me wrong. I was discharged from the hospital with a healthy baby girl at 12pm and attended graduation at 6pm," she tweeted.

Internet users hail the new mom

The new mom's determination won the admiration of many Twitter users who showered her with praises, and others gifted her money.

Among those who congratulated the new mom was Kathryn Suk who wrote:

"God bless you both, and congratulations on becoming a mother and a Doctor. What a huge day for you and your family!"

"I am about moved to tears over here! That little angel will be so inspired by you and your story-together someday. How powerful!" she added.

Angela Paul also congratulated Kudaisi saying:

"Congrats! Glad you and baby are doing better and that you got to attend your graduation ceremony after working so hard to reach that point in your life! You are a strong woman who will be a great role model for your daughter."

