A 19-year-old Home Economics student, Priscilla Nyarko, who went to school at Nyankumasi Ahenkro Senior High School in the Central Region has got grade 10 with 3As

Although she studied with limited facilities, the young girl who desires to be a nurse has made her mark in a remarkable way in the WASSCE

Priscilla's parents are unable to support her to enroll in her dream school, KNUST, and they hope the general public would support

Maame Pepraah Krow, the accountant for an NGO which helped the girl through JHS and SHS can be reached via 0542488781 (+233)

Priscilla Nyarko, a 19-year-old girl has made her family, school, and township proud after being able to get grade 10 in her West African Senior Schools Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

The young lady, who is currently selling kenkey to support her family, shared her results with YEN.com.gh and it turns out, she got A1 in Social Studies, Core Mathematics and Management in Living.

The Home Economics student was schooled at the Nyankumasi Ahenkro Senior High School, Assin South, Central Region which is close to her hometown, Assin Adubiase.

Priscilla Nyarko from Nyankumasi SHS and her result slip Photo credit: Priscilla Nyarko

Priscilla Nyarko's mother also sells kenkey and her father has a small farm, for which reason they wish their daughter could be supported to further her education as it is beyond their financial muscles.

The brilliant young girl who desires to study nursing at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology is the fourth born out of six children.

Her grades are exceptional as she did not have access to a lot of facilities but was still able to pull off such a remarkable academic success.

It appears to be obvious that if Priscilla is unable to get the needed support, she would have to continue selling kenkey for a long time to come.

