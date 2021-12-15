The minister of education, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum has revealed that in 2023, the government will begin a pilot of six years secondary education system.

According to him, this system will be piloted at 15 sites and is envisioned to be more efficient and cost-effective.

“In 2023 when we open those schools, you are going to see how we are going to see six years [of] quality secondary education,” the Education Minister, said to the press on Tuesday.

The minister of education, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum Photo credit: Graphic.com.gh

Senior High Schools to be reduced from 13,000 to 2,500

Meanwhile, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum has announced that the number of Senior High Schools in the country will be reduced from 13,000 to 2500.

This according to the minister will be after re-engineering the country’s educational system to promote Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM).

Osei Adutwum said the new system will be called the Junior-Senior High School.

Explaining further, the education minister said the facilities that are going to be provided will be just like any high school facility and every one of the schools would have a library, biology, chemistry and physics lab as well as beautiful school buildings and they are coming to a community near you very soon.

Dr. Adutwum has long been a critic of Junior High School education, which he has described as “the weakest link in our education system.”

