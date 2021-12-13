Francisca Lamini, the brilliant Keta SHS girl who excelled in the 2021 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) has made her people proud once again.

Lamini came out with flying colours in the 2021 West African Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

The 19-year-old scored As in all the eight subjects she wrote, a photo of her results slip that has popped up online shows.

Francisca Lamini scores 8As in school WASSCE Photo source: Kobby Blay, Nate Ekue Mensah

Lamini's results slip was shared by a Facebook user, Nate Ekue Mensah, who was impressed with the young lady's performance.

See below for the results as shared on Facebook:

Two 8As within a year

Per this result, Lamini has blown away the WASSCE twice within the past one year.

As previously reported by YEN.com.gh, the NSMQ star had 8As in the 2020 WASSCE private exams.

She achieved that feat while still in her second year at the Keta Senior High School.

NSMQ record maker

Even though Lamini's KETASCO could not win the ultimate, they came third behind PRESEC and PREMPEH, their qualification set impressive records.

KETASCO became the first school from the Volta Region to ever qualify for the final in the long history of the competition.

On a personal level, Lamini's participation in the final was the first time in eight years that a female had made an appearance and was adjudged the best female contestant.

National hero

Since the NSMQ final in November, Lamini has become a sort of a hero and has been celebrated on numerous platforms.

She has received cash donations, sponsored trips abroad, among others in appreciation of her brilliance and performance at the NSMQ.

Yaw Tog's WASSCE slip pops up

Teen rapper Yaw Tog, known in private life as Thorsten Owusu Gyimah, has reacted to a trending photo of a WASSCE result slip purported to be his.

The supposed WASSCE result slip of Yaw Tog was shared by a Twitter user, @Quophieparadise, who indicated that he and Tog had done it.

The slip had the rapper's image of him in a school uniform. Among the subjects on the slip were Christian Religious Studies, Economics, Geography, and Government.

