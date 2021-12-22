Wode Maya, sensational Ghanaian YouTuber is being celebrated by many on social media

The young man finally reached a million subscribers on YouTube and many Africans are here for it

Netizens resorted to the comments section of Maya's post to express how proud they are of him

Ghana's very own YouTube content creator, Wode Maya is making waves online as he finally reaches a million subscribers on the video creation app.

The young creative had been looking forward to reaching that milestone by the end of this year and it appears Santa came earlier.

Taking to his official Twitter timeline, Maya shared a screenshot of his YouTube home page with his number of subscribers displayed.

He posted the photo with the caption;

We made it!

At the time of this publication, the post has close to 5,000 likes with more than 80 quote tweets and almost 700 retweets.

YEN.com.gh has compiled a few of the 300 comments below;

@IamSiyeza commented:

Congratulations for a huge milestone. The very first African to hit a million YouTube subscribers. Now let's work towards achieving a 2 million mark

@BraRicky_Gh wrote:

First Ghanaian to reach that milestone right?

From @DesmondKyeiBaf1:

Mr Ghana Babe, I really admire your works and for the past 4 years I have been following you there has been a serious improvement in your delivery and output. Keep up the good work

@TmusaKasereka replied:

It should be more than that Wode Maya , you are a window to most of us to see our Beautiful Continent , the Marvel of Nature and yes the People, cultures and how they live and celebrate life on this Continent. Africa to the People is truly through your lenses. Congratulations!

From @YEusman:

Congrats brother, we, Africans, are very proud of your contents. Keep going and don't stop until you reach the top.

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Ghanaian YouTuber, Wode Maya recently took to his Twitter timeline to share that, it took him two years to acquire 1000 loyal subscribers on his channel.

He revealed that through hard work and determination, he has built a formidable brand which has the trust of many.

Through that trust, any channel or person he admonishes his followers to support end up turning out well.

