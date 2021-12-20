Well-known Ghanaian content creator has recently sparked massive conversation online as he shares photos of himself having fun in school

Wode Maya asked his tweeps to guess which country in Africa experiences snow and received many entries

@wesleyMartin103 commented: "Wow that’s very lovely. I will argue it if someone tell me it snows like this in Tanzania

Sensational Ghanaian YouTuber, Wode Maya has got many talking as he takes to social media to share pictures of him covered in snow.



Snowing Somewhere In Africa! Guess which country ????

Wode holding a flag and having fun in snow Photo credit: @mrghanababy/Instagram



The post at the time of this publication has close to 7,000 likes, 795 retweets and more than 500 comments.



@Michaelw3051 commented:

I am always confused about where the mountain is. We were thought it was in Kenya. Is it on the border?

From @wesleyMartin103:

Wow that’s very lovely. I will argue it if someone tell me it snow like this in Tanzania . Does it snow in every winter season?

@ghanaarmani wrote:

Mount Kilimanjaro only place I could think of. I saw it on my way to South Africa via Kenyan airways

@Snr_Ekow replied:

Another effia Kuma guy dey here....Chicago main Spain amanful n co to the wiase

From @Gabbylart:

Teacher please give us the answer because some answers are killing me

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Wode Maya recently took to Twitter to express his gratitude for winning the Discovery of the Year Award at the just ended EMY Africa awards.

In his post sighted by YEN.com.gh, Maya shared that he received a discovery award while several Ghanaians had no idea he was one of them.

He went ahead to thank the EMY Africa award scheme.

"Thank You Ghana for finally Discovering me. Someone you didn’t even know I was a Ghanaian. A big shout out to @EMYAfrica for this", he posted.

Tweeps who saw the young YouTuber's post took to the comments section to share some kind words.

