Photos of a youth with natural white hairs at the front of his head and light blue eyes have sent social media into frenzy

The young man was noticed by a man named Enyinnaya Nwosu during his father's burial in the village

Enyinnaya who marvelled at the man's natural giftings tipped him to be a model while describing the youth as a rough diamond

A man's natural body features have made him an internet sensation.

The young man was born with light blue eyes and frontal white hairs, features which are not common with many.

He is tipped to become a model Photo Credit: Enyinnaya Nwosu

Source: Facebook

Sharing photos of the youth with the special features on Facebook, a man identified as Enyinnaya Nwosu stated that he discovered him during the occasion of his dad's burial.

Enyinnaya said the young man was one of those who helped him do all the tasking work at the burial occasion in his village.

He tipped the man to become a model

Enyinnaya while describing the man as a rough diamond tipped him as a modelling material who will come very good in the profession.

He urged his Facebook friends to broadcast the discovered man so the special features doesn't get wasted.

He wrote:

"This is one of the guys who helped me do all the hard work during my father's burial in the village.

"He is handsome with special eyes color and white hair. He is just a special star.

"He will be good as a model.

"A rough diamond.

"Please share and let this talent not be wasted."

Netizens react

Jack Moriss stated:

"Bless him... just an epitome of ndi olokoro..."

Uche Nnanna remarked:

"Beautiful eyes."

Lu Roi commented:

"Looks a bit like poliosis or waardenburg syndrome. Very rare. Onye Ocha nna ya did oji."

Nene Nwabueze Igbani Awo thought:

"Special made by God , like u said let this talent not to be wasted , lead him to Christ first let him no and dwell in d word of God and every other thing will be added on to him."

Young Ethiopian boy with natural blue eyes

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported about a 14-year-old Ethiopian boy born with natural blue eyes.

When Abushe who hails from Jinka, located in Southern Ethiopia was born, his parents thought he was blind.

The parents however had a change of view after seeing his uniqueness and described it as a gift from God.

Abushe said he is however bullied for his blue eyes. Speaking with a photographer and content creator Cle Hunnighan who travelled to Ethiopia to see him, the young lad stated that children in his community refuse to play with him.

They would taunt him to fix his eyes and this resulted in him leaving home and residing on the streets and engaging in fights.

Source: Yen News