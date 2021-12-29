A man who did not identify himself by name is beginning to trend on social media because of a hilarious narration he made

According to the 76-year-old, he was able to have a child with a measure of duty that even young men cannot produce

A passenger in a trotro recorded the man as he was speaking and the video has since been gathering numerous comments

An aged man who indicates he was born in 1945 was attempting to sell a concoction in public transport and was recorded by one of the passengers who later shared the video online.

In the footage that is cracking many ribs on social media, the man gave a hilarious narration of how he met a 36-year-old lady in 2019 and was able to have a beautiful daughter with her through the efficacy of his medicine.

"When we met, she told me her husband was no more and she feels shy because most of her colleagues have their own children and she has none. I decided to get married to her. See a picture of our daughter. Even young men can't give birth to beautiful children like this," he said.

Old man speaking in trotro Photo credit: Pessionaiz via TikTok

Source: UGC

What Ghanaians are saying

The video that was originally shared by a user named Pessionaiz on TikTok has since obtained massive reactions in the comment section.

Below were some interesting tidbits.

Bretuoba Amponsah Marfo commented:

So, you are happy to say in boast with pride that you impregnated a lady before marrying her jist for people to buy your medicine or what aaaahhhhh!!!

Nana Wireko Brobey IV reacted:

Why can't we call people like this and learn something from them than always depending on white man books. We need to generate knowledge from our land through researching

Daya Singh Azumah Nabila mentioned:

As it always got to do with sex and kids, when are we going to talk about real family planning, to curb the increase street hackers, and so much unemployed youths the system can find jobs for. It’s not always about babies, these kind of societal pressures is the reason why so much failed marriages. Hmmm! Ama Ghana.

Couple welcome baby after years in marriage

As YEN.com.gh also reported, a couple has finally welcomed a set of twins after 27 years of being without a child.

Dr Mike and Dr Modupe Obiora got married on December 11, 1993, and had been praying to conceive ever since.

According to Doctor Modupe, she and her husband held on to God when people thought there was no possibility of conceiving. She expressed gratitude to God for showing up for her and her husband and proving that there is nothing impossible for Him, Yabaleft reports.

Source: YEN.com.gh