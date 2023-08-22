A young girl identified as Alwande Bunny has garnered attention on TikTok for her modeling efforts, with social media users expressing a mix of concern and admiration

Despite her youth, Alwande exhibits typical African beauty features and confidently walks the runway, prompting discussions online

The comments revolved around the dilemma of allowing a child to pursue their interests while ensuring their safety in the digital world

A young girl going by the name Alwande Bunny has stirred a mix of concern and admiration among social media users with her involvement in modeling on TikTok.

Despite her tender age, Alwande exhibits the striking physical features commonly associated with a beautiful African woman.

This early exposure to the world of fashion has led to discussions regarding the need to safeguard her from potential threats and predators.

Beautiful young girl models in a viral video Photo credit: alwande_bunny

Source: TikTok

While some users have expressed worry, others have commended her for displaying remarkable confidence and modeling skills beyond her years.

Many have marveled at how she confidently walks the runway, exuding the aura of a seasoned model with years of experience.

Her radiant smile and graceful demeanor have further fueled discussions about allowing a child to follow their passions and bringing out the potential in them at a young age.

Watch the video below:

Source: YEN.com.gh