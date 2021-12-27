A woman surprised her husband with an unexpected gift of paying off his student loan debt and captured the moment on video

The sweet clip sees the man unwrap shoes with "debt-free" written on followed by a video confirming the debt settlement

The man's reaction was priceless and social media users have commended his wife's thoughtful present

Wife and mother, Jayla B (@jaylabrenae), shared the sweetest video of her giving her husband his Christmas gift on Twitter. In the video the man is seen unwrapping what looks like shoes, labelled "debt free". Jayla proceeds to hand him a phone on which he watches a video clip confirming that she has paid off his student loan debt.

Jayla (@jaylabrenae) shared a cute video of her gifting her husband a student loan debt settlement. Image: @jaylabrenae / Twitter

Her husband's reaction is priceless as he can be seen overwhelmed with emotion.

"This has been a desire of both our hearts," a subtitle reads on the video.

Jayla also shared more on their relationships challenges in relation to the video on her Instagram.

"We started the beginning of this year with a look at our finances and debts. It was our desire to go into 2022 closer to being completely debt free. My husband from the beginning of our relationship has talked about his student loans being like a dark cloud hovering over him and now his family.

"I’ve watched him work so hard, to not being able to work thanks to Covid19, to doing everything he could to provide for us. When I had the desire of being a stay at home mom, he never made me feel bad about not bringing in income.

"He started to work a second job to make sure we were okay. He did everything he could to grant that desire of my heart. Fast forward to today where I can finally thank him for it all and grant the desire of his, and mine."

The sweet post has been flooded with positive messages, with many users sharing how inspired they were at this generous and thoughtful gift.

@JulieACWalsh reacted:

"Wearing pajamas with “Jolly” on it makes this even sweeter. Congratulations to you both."

@RMauriceParker said:

"You got a sister, cousin, like minded single friends? I don’t even have any student loan debt (or any debt outside of my mortgages) but I just want a woman who is that thoughtful and that much of a team player!"

@ManuelaPMulondo commented:

"God bless your beautiful heart. It takes a lot to make a man emotional because of how "strong" they are and you did. You are the real Proverbs 31 wife. Blessings."

