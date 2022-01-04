A young man went from being a poor fellow to a millionaire in an instant after inheriting a Ghc370,125,204

The man identified as Jordan Adlard-Rogers said he knew right from age 8 that the owner of the estate was his father but all efforts at getting a DNA test done were unsuccessful

Shortly after the man's demise, he got a DNA test done and now sits on a fortune that includes a life salary which translates to him not needing to ever work again in his lifetime

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A struggling young man wouldn't be needing to work again in his life as he inherited a $60 million (Ghc370,125,204) estate situated in England.

BBC News reports that a struggling Jordan Adlard-Rogers became the sole owner of Penrose Estate after a DNA test confirmed that he is the biological son of the deceased owner of the property, Charles Rogers.

He won't have to work again Photo Credit: Timeless Life

Source: UGC

The young man had severally attempted to do a DNA test while the man was alive

Jordan who made ends meet as a care worker before being hit with the huge fortune was said to have severally attempted to get a DNA test done as he had always thought Charles was his father right from age 8.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

For undisclosed reasons, his efforts at getting a DNA test done were never successful until the billionaire's death.

How his father died

Charles Rogers, a lieutenant commander in the Royal Navy of UK, died from over*dose on a her*oin substitute.

According to BBC News, Jordan's dad had spent 40 years living as a drug addict and had been in reclusion before passing away in 2018.

Jordan completed the DNA test in 2019 after some resistance from family members.

Timeless Life explains that Jordan also inherited Rogers Family Trust Fund which provides him with a weekly allowance of $404 to $1,348 like somewhat a lifetime salary.

The young man told Cornwall Live:

“I’ve been at the point of worrying about the next bill and have had a tough start in life but now I’m here I want to help people. I’m not going to forget where I’ve come from."

The estate makes money from investments in stocks and shares as well as renting some of the parcels of land to local farmers.

Dog becomes billionaire after inheriting fortune from its late owner

Meanwhile,YEN.com.gh previously reported that a dog had become a billionaire after inheriting Ghc 3 billion from its deceased owner.

It should be noted that Gunther VI is the offspring of a lovely pet, Gunther III, that inherited a large fortune from its owner, German countess Karlotta Liebenstein, who died in 1992.

The great-grandfather of Gunther VI inherited the sum about 30 years ago when its committed owner willed it, Business Journals reported.

For decades, a group of handlers has been guarding the fortune to ensure that only the Gunther bloodline enjoys the wealth in a life of great comfort. Some of the wealth was used to buy a home that is now up for sale for $31.75 million.

Source: YEN.com.gh