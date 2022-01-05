A lady treated her boyfriend to a lovely surprise on the occasion of his 30th birthday in a manner that got social media buzzing

In a short video, the lady lined on a long table 30 boxes of different gifts, stating that it is as a result of her absence for his previous birthdays

Mixed reactions have trailed the lady's romantic gesture as many prayed their relationship doesn't hit the rocks

A lady has taken romantic gestures among lovers to a whole new height with her stunning gifts package to her heartthrob on his birthday.

The unidentified girlfriend got him 30 boxes of different gifts in celebration of his 30th birthday.

Her boyfriend was stunned Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @instablog9ja

In a short video shared by @instablog9ja on Instagram, the lady is seen presenting the boxes of gifts to the boyfriend who appeared stunned by the gesture.

A caption seen on the video explains that the lady's romantic gesture was to make up for all his previous birthdays she wasn't present, even as far back as when he was a year old.

The boxes that came in red and white colours where lined up on a long table with a unique number attached to each in ascending order.

Watch the video below:

Social media reacts

@sir_tijaja reacted:

"She deserves the world. E no go better for you if you break her heart."

@adaikwerre opined:

"Where una dey see love take tension us like this? 14th Feb never reach o."

@official_bobby_fredrick thought:

"She would have used part of the money to buy fine gown n wig Sha."

@iam_benkid wrote:

"The only gift my girl ever give me is c0ndom. Does this girl have two head?"

@mileslekedinars stated:

"Someone close should help us confirm the package, hope it’s not kings size boxers and singlets. Over!"

