A Ghanaian man has resorted to social media to narrate how he was unfairly treated by some officers of the Ghana police

In a video, he recounted that they planted marijuana in his car, beat him and charged him with a Ghc500 fine

The young man stated that he has no time to take them to court hence is relying on the river gods in his village to deal with the officers

An unhappy Ghanaian man has recently taken to social media to share that some officers of the Ghana Police Service accused him of a crime he did not commit, hence has summoned them to the gods in his village.

The video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the verified Facebook page of A Plus had the man narrating that he was on his way to buy a tyre for his vehicle when he was stopped by some officers.

In obedience, he pulled over and out of no where, he was accused of having marijuana at his back seat, something he had no idea of, he claimed.

The unhappy man said he is convinced the drug was planted by the officers themselves in an attempt to exploit him.

According to him, just when he tried defending himself, he was slapped by one of the officers and was eventually asked to pay Ghc500 which he paid.

The young man in the video stated that he has no time to seek justices at the court of law hence is seeking the help of the gods in his village for justice to prevail.

Watch the full video linked below;

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that some angry youth attacked the Northern Electricity Distribution Company in protest against police brutality.

Protestors pelted stones at the Nedco office as they marched on to present their petition to the police. The police report that the windscreen of three vehicles got shattered by the stones.

The Public Relations Officer of Nedco, Maxwell Kotoka, confirmed the incident, saying some properties have been destroyed and thus unsafe to move to the office to ascertain the details.

The youth also vandalized the Lamashegu Police station injuring the Lamashegu Divisional Commander Chief Superintendent Afari Yeboah.

