Man spotted firing AK-47 at A&C in viral video to usher in 2022 arrested

The Ghana Police Service has arrested the man spotted in a viral video shooting an automatic rifle in public

Reports have it that the man is an army man and has been caged by the military police pending investigations

A video of a man firing an AK-47 weapon into the air at the ANC Mall got many worried and forced the police to mount a hunt for him

The Ghana Police Service has announced the arrest of Flt. Sergeant Nicholas Owusu Frimpong in connection with the discharge of a firearm at A&C Mall, East Legon, on Friday, December 31, 2021.

The suspect was arrested courtesy of a collaboration between the Police and the Military Police. This followed a Police investigation into a viral video that showed a man firing several shots of a firearm at the A&C Mall in Accra.

"The suspect, Flt. Sergeant Nicholas Owusu is currently detained by the Military Police whilst investigations continue," the Police statement said.

The man purportedly fired the firearm to welcome the New Year and the Police in its statement also cautioned the public to desist from acts that threaten public safety when celebrating.

Police hunt for young man who fired AK-47 to usher in new year at ANC Mall, video drops

The video shows the man holding the gun with only his right hand, pointing it upwards and firing it indiscriminately into the air.

While still firing the gunshots, another young man ran from the scene to hug him and they both burst into laughter.

Well, while they may have thought that they were celebrating a successful crossover into 2022, the police have taken a serious view of their conduct and declared him wanted.

