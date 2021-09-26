- Angry youth in the Northern Region have protested against police brutality

Some angry youth attacked the Northern Electricity Distribution Company in protest against police brutality.

Protestors pelted stones at the Nedco office as they marched on to present their petition to the police. The police report that the windscreen of three vehicles got shattered by the stones.

The Public Relations Officer of Nedco, Maxwell Kotoka, confirmed the incident, saying some properties have been destroyed and thus unsafe to move to the office to ascertain the details.

The youth also vandalized the Lamashegu Police station injuring the Lamashegu Divisional Commander Chief Superintendent Afari Yeboah.

It took the intervention of the police to stop the youth from moving to the police headquarters. The police have barricaded the roads leading to the base with armed men on the guide.

A team has also been deployed on the streets patrolling the town. The Northern Regional Police Commander COP Timothy Yoosa Bonga said his men are on the ground, and the command will put out the details soon.

However, he said it was unfortunate that these developments are happening considering the police's steps to resolve the matter.

