After dating her ex-boyfriend, a woman apologised to her friend, acknowledging her wrongdoing

Despite the tumultuous past, the friend expressed remorse and begged for forgiveness, leading to an emotional reconciliation

Akosua eventually forgave her friend, symbolised by a heartfelt hug, signalling a renewed bond between them

A lady who snatched her best friend's boyfriend went to apologise to her friend after she finally broke up with the man.

Akosua was dating the man, but her best friend also wanted him and did everything she could to separate them. She got Akosua arrested three times just because of the boy and quarrelled with her best friend.

After being with the boy for a while, they broke up, and Akosua's best friend realised she was wrong.

In a video on X, formerly Twitter, the lady met Akosua in her shop to beg for forgiveness. They both cried while the offender kept asking Akosua to forgive her.

Onlookers in the shop entreated Akosua to forgive her friend and take her back. Akosua hugged her friend as a sign to show she had forgiven her.

Watch the video below:

Comments on the video

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @eddie_wrt. Read them below:

@KhidiBlaq said:

No man dates only one lady. Just work hard to be on top 4, so that you can play champions league next season.

@DamilolaTolu1 wrote:

She’s back to collect the new one

@cookiecokss said:

the way I won’t sack you !!

@miki_djan wrote:

Tweaaaa Circumstantial Tears…If they hadnt broken up would she have regretted? Forgive dier, forgive but friendship dier it cant come back

@boykelzz said:

funny enough, they may not have been in the guy’s future plans

@Akosuah_T wrote:

Beautiful lady, you can get your own man but no, gye obi dier na mo tetare ho, spoiling things to replace, Mmoa.

@iamtijani007 said:

No gree o! Guy man don show her shege she run come back Dey apologize. No gree.

Source: YEN.com.gh