An emotional man in love is asking Ghanaians to help provide solution to a situation he finds himself in

Taking to a well known page on Facebook called Manokekame, the man anonymously revealed that he lost his woman because he could not afford to buy an iPhone 8 for her

He also shared that, after moving on and getting pregnant for another man, the lady now wants to return to him and he is confused because he still loves her

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A sad young man has recently resorted to social media to seek the advice of Ghanaians concerning a dilemma he finds himself.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on a popular Facebook page called Manokekame had the broken hearted man anonymously sharing that he had a lady he had been dayting on and off for years but she unfortunately ended things with him after a request she made.

The young man revealed that, his lady requested that he gets her an iPhone 8 but he could not afford it at the time.

iPhone, frustrated young man Photo credit: Salman Majeed/ Unsplash, Colin Hawkins/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

His inablity to purchase the phone for his lady resulted in his girlfriend breaking up with him.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

"Told her I’ll be getting her the iPhone later but I’ll get her an android phone to use for the mean time but she rejected it then broke up with me", he recounted.

After moving on to another man just a month after breaking up, the young lady is now pregnant and wants to return to her former lover, the anonymous man revealed.

According to the young man, he is very confused and does not know what to do because he still loves her.

He is there asking the general public to help him figure out the situation he finds himself in.

Read the full story linked here.

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a video of a young lady based in the US who lost her phone but ended up locating it in a whole different continent surfaced online and got many talking.

The lady recounted that at the beginning of October, she lost her iPhone while walking on a street in Washington DC in the US.

In an attempt to locate the missing phone, the lady tried calling the phone but it was switched off.

Source: YEN.com.gh