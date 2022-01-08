A Ghanaian man by the name of Charles Odamtten Easmon made his way into the history books of Ghana after becoming the first professional surgeon and first person to have performed a successfull open-heart surgery in Ghana.

Growing up

As the first child of his parents, John Farrell Easmon and Kate Salome Odamtten, Charles was birthed on September 22, 1913 in Adawso. He had five siblings.

Academic background

Charles' academic journey started in 1918 at Osu St Thomas School and from there he continued to Osu Presbyterian Boys' Boarding School in 1928.

The brilliant young man successfully acquired a Cadbury scholarship to study at Achimota College and in 1935 after his secondary education, he gained yet again another scholarship to pursue medicine at the University of Edinburgh.

Becoming a fully flegdged Medical doctor

After schooling abroad, Charles Odamtten Easmon landed a job at Korle Bu Hospital and through hardwork and commitment, he rose through the ranks finally becoming in-charge at the hospital.

He was appointed by the then president of Ghana, Kwame Nkrumah as the Chief Medical Officer of Ghana and on Semptember 1962, he officially assumed the role.

Becoming a Professor

After the University of Ghana Medical School was established, Charles was posted there and eventually became the first dean and Professor.

His nuclear family

Charles Odamtten Easmon got married to a lady called Genevieve Dove and had seven children with her.

Passing away

After retiring in July 1993, he died at age of 80 on May 19, 1994.

