The Member of Parliament for Assin Central constituency, Kennedy Agyapong has recently pledged to support a young boy through university

The brilliant young man who completed Presbyterian Boys' Senior High School gained 8As in WASSCE

The business guru announced that he will provide a scholarship worth $84,000 (Ghc519,540) for the young man to pursue medicine at Harvard University

Well-known Ghanaian business guru and member of parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong is being praised yet again by many after making a commitment to provide quality education for a student from his constituency who excelled exceptionally in WASSCE, having achieved 8As.

A video sighted by YEN.com.gh on a Facebook channel called Smart Ghana Update had Hon. Kennedy announcing that the young man, who was identified as the son of an NDC assembly man, achieved great performance in his exams and for that matter, he pledges to provide full scholarship to study at Harvard Medical School.

The entrepreneur revealed that the one year study fees of the prestigious school is about $84,000 (Ghc519,540) and he is ready to foot that bill.

Mr. Agyapong also added that he will provide the brilliant young man with all the necessary reading materials he will require to study for the SAT exams.

The bright boy is a product of Presbyterian Boys' Senior High School, Legon.

