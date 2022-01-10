A vibrant officer has recently been captured in a video energetically conducting traffic and has got many laughing on social media

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, he was seen in his uniform moving from one point to another, displaying various leg and hand works

Netizens who saw the video said they have not seen someone who is that passionate about his work

A young man has managed to get many laughing on social media after a video of him surfaced online.

The video sighted by YEN.com.gh had the unidentified man controlling traffic in a very exciting and unusual way.

Typically, officials who conduct traffic are seen standing at one position and using various hand signals to control movement.

This man however was captured in the video moving to and fro, as though he was dancing while working.

He also displayed a few ballet moves on the road.

His actions attracted a lot of on lookers and many who watched the video online had a lot to say about it.

At the time of this publication, the post has racked up over 1.5 million views with close to 60,000 reactions and more than 2,800 comments.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some of the interesting comments below;

Michael August wrote:

His so passionate I love him Love driving by, he makes my day

Louise Westerman commented:

This is amazing!! Wow - you do not see this enthusiasm often - he deserves an award for sure

Armstrong Dube Junior replied:

He's always a vibe, never seen him down an out. such a happy soul.. bless him

From Christobelle Windvogel:

Awesome watching you. If only we could all start our day in such a happy mood. God bless you always.

Lutha Miliho commented:

You can tell that uncle was a Waco Jacko fanatic growing up, well done Sir, you are a positive energy on our roads.

From Revaldo Nelson Botser:

He is enjoying his job so much...I wish all of us can be at work so happy

