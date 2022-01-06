A young lady has brought a big smile to the face of her husband after she bought him a new phone

Anticipating the item that was wrapped up, the young man smiled wide as he drummed on his desk

Many social media users said that women love "spoiling" their men when they are very loyal to them

A young lady with the social media handle @enyonvm has gone online to share a video and photos of how she treated her husband well.

Quoting snaps of the man posing with his new Google Pixel 6, the woman said:

“Whatever my husband wants, my husband gets.”'

The man could not stop smiling at the gift. Photo source: @enyonvm

He was so happy

A video shows the moment the man could not stop smiling after getting the gift. He made a drumroll using his desk before he got the present.

The woman captioned the video with:

“Rare footage of when I got the one thing he won’t stop talking about. Look at him squealing like a bad b*tch.”

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 2,000 comments with more than 50,000 likes when it was reshared by @instablog9ja.

Below are some of the reactions

moyamilia said:

"Lmao, sweet, unpopular opinion: I feel Men appreciate gifts more than women."

__tamarau said:

"Na man wey calm down we go spoil."

wendypeterschere said:

"No be I want, you Dey treat your wife or girlfriend right?....Women have the tendency to spend on men they love, if they are treated right."

adorabledekaa said:

"Who will I surprise like this na? as I no get boyfriend or husband."

iam_caring said:

"Nobody should drag women again o..we love seeing our man happy too."

triplekaypartypacks said:

"Men too deserve to be gifted and pampered. They'll always talk about it with so much smile on their faces."

