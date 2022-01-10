A lady has stormed the church of controversial pastor Evangelist Funmilayo Adebayo popularly known as Mummy G.O.

According to the lady identified as Olivia, Mummy G.O's viral teachings touched her particularly about how she regained her virgin*ity

Olivia is hopeful that her maidenhood can be restored just like the preacher's own in order to also shock her husband-to-be

In a demonstration of faith, a lady worshipped at Rapture Proclaimer Evangelical Church of God, Lagos founded by Evangelist Funmilayo Adebayo alias Mummy G.O.

The controversial preacher had, in one of her viral sermons, claimed to have shocked her husband after regaining her lost virgin*ity that made it strenuous for them to make love as a couple.

She believes it is possible for one's maidenhood to be restored

Speaking with YEN.com.gh's Correspondent Abisola Alawode, the lady named Olivia said though she is not a member of the church, the founder's controversial teachings had touched her.

She wants to restore her maidenhood

According to Olivia, Mummy G.O's testimony about how she restored her virgin*ity was what actually endeared her to the church as she wants to experience the same in order to surprise her husband in the future.

''I have been in the world and I have come here to become a virg*in again,'' she said.

She added that part of her new year's resolution was to focus on heaven which is the goal for her.

When asked by the journalist whether or not she believes in the possibility of one's virgin*ity being restored, Olivia responded that it was possible since it happened to Mummy G.O.

