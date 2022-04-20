Ebenezer Akakpo, a Ghanaian artist living in the US has won a championship for America's best bus stop

In an interview with Joy News, the artist revealed that his goal was to find ways to incorporate Ghana's traditional symbols into the western culture

The US-based artist advised his Ghanaian colleagues to learn to be unique in their field of work if they wish to excel

A talented Ghanaian man who was recently adjudged the winner of a championship for the best bus top in America has been recently granted an interview on Joy News.

The video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the LinkedIn timeline of Ghanaian broadcaster, Charles Ayitey had Ebenezer Akakpo recounting that he got the idea to set up customized adinkra bus stops after visiting a jewelry shop one day and seeing all the various designs.

Ebenezer at work, Adinkra bus stop designed by the Ghanaian artist Photo credit: Ebenezer Akakpo/LinkedIn

According to him, seeing the many different designs reminded him of the various traditional symbols in Ghana and he quickly brainstormed various ways he can incorporate the symbols into the western culture.

Ebenezer advised that the best way to promote the African or Ghanaian culture is to be unique in what we do.

He shared more about his journey in the video linked here.

